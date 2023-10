'Howl-o-Ween' comes to the Oregon Zoo this Saturday and Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking to take a bit of a walk on the wild side for Halloween this year, head to the Oregon Zoo.

Saturday and Sunday, the zoo is hosting its annual “Howl-O-Ween” event where visitors will be able to do some trick-or-treating while getting to learn more about some of the animals at the zoo and take part in some special activities.

Click here to visit the Oregon Zoo website to get more information and to purchase tickets.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.