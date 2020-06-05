Celebrate National Donut Day with SE Portland’s Delicious Donuts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Today is the beginning of a transition over to colder, wetter weather with thunderstorm potential this weekend. This morning will be mostly cloudy to start. Later this afternoon a few sprinkles are possible and by late evening more of you will be seeing light rain associated with the next front. Daytime highs will linger in the upper 60s to 70.

This Weekend: Behind today's front much colder air is brewing. For your daytime highs it will be about 10 degrees colder Saturday and Sunday. Expect the upper 50s to low 60s for daytime highs. Showers may be heavy on and off, hail is possible, and the best chance for thunderstorms will be the afternoon to evening. Still, there is no guarantee we're getting any kind of rumbling light show. Models still differ about the level of instability present. To learn more about the topic of thunderstorm development, go to our KOIN 6 Weather Kids weather lesson.