Celebrate National Donut Day with SE Portland’s Delicious Donuts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Happy National Donut Day!
This Friday, Kohr Harlan is spending the holiday at Delicious Donuts, located at Southeast Grand Avenue and East Burnside. Delicious Donuts makes all of their sweet treats their quality ingredients and classic pastry techniques.
With plenty of mouth-watering options to chose from, it’s the perfect place to celebrate National Donut Day. Delicious Donuts is open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. — but they often sell out before closing, so get your tasty treat while you can!
