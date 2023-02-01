PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Time to do the truffle shuffle!

February is Truffle Month in Newberg, and the city is celebrating truffles with special menus and deals.

Truffles are a cousin of the mushroom and they grow in very few places on Earth — Newberg being one of them.

All month long you can find truffle and wine pairings at several vineyards and tasting rooms. Other activities this month include learning how to make your own truffle oil and going on a truffle forage adventure.

Dozens of restaurants are also getting inspired this month with some special truffle recipes, like truffle pizza, truffle popcorn, truffle fries, truffle beer and much more.

Details on the delicious deals happening during Newberg Truffle Month can be found on the Taste Newberg website here.

January through March is peak season for Oregon truffles.