PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s officially Cinco de Mayo — the perfect excuse to chow down on a few tacos and knock back a couple of margaritas.

We have the scoop on one of the best places to celebrate the holiday. Kohr Harlan went out to enjoy his Cinco de Mayo at Canby Asparagus Farm’s Casa de Tamales in Milwaukie with some delicious food.

Find Casa de Tamales’ menu and more online here.