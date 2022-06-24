PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With delight and anticipation, Chamber Music Northwest brings the region their 2022 Summer Festival.

Beginning June 25 with a gala event at Portland Art Museum, the 52nd annual festival will feature five weeks of programming across the Portland metro area with 28 mainstage concerts, and dozens of free community concerts and performances through July 31.

Themed Inspirations & Influences, this dynamic festival boasts music from around the globe with an array of world-renowned musicians to match.

Chamber Music Northwest’s 2022 Summer Festival features nearly 100 of the finest chamber musicians in the world — from string and saxophone quartets to renowned soloists — performing a wide variety of compositions —from classics to new works — by some of today’s great living composers, and with musical influences from across the globe.

With the launch of CMNW’s Young Artist Institute (YAI) — a new intensive education program for 16 talented string players from around the world, ages 14-18.