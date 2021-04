PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time for the semi-annual Curvy Chic Closet Fashion Show!

This event is to help plus-size women find the perfect outfits for their closets. Kohr Harlan went out Thursday morning to check out the retail pop-up shop and to see some of the outfits available.

The fashion show’s sale runs from Thursday through Sunday. Find more information online here.