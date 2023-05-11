It's not too late to get a campsite for Mother's Day weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temperatures in the Portland area will climb above 90 degrees on Mother’s Day weekend. One way to beat the heat is to set up air conditioning and fans in your home — another is to camp under the stars.

Whether you head to the coast, the gorge or the mountains, all of them should feel cooler than temperatures inside a home when the weather’s this warm.

Nighttime lows will drop to the 50s and 60s, which means you won’t be sweating in your sleep and also won’t be too cold if you pitch a tent under the stars.

If you’re worried about a reservation, don’t be. There are plenty of places with camping spaces still open for Mother’s Day weekend.

Oregon State Parks’ reservation website has a feature called “Camping This Weekend” and it’s a great resource for anyone making last-minute plans. The page shows a list of all available camping spaces at Oregon State Parks.

If you need a few ideas, try one of these three campsites, which as of Wednesday all still had availability during Mother’s Day weekend.

Head east through the gorge and stop when you reach the confluence of the Deschutes River and the Columbia River. This is the Deschutes River State Recreation Area where you can boat, fish, bike, hike and ride horses. Campsites were available here as of Wednesday and cost as little as $10.

Take in the beauty of the mountains in the Santiam Canyon and book a campsite at Detroit Lake State Recreation Area. There were 21 tent sites available as of Wednesday evening. This state park features wildlife viewing, fishing and a playground for kids.

Yes, we realize this state park is quite a drive from Portland or the Willamette Valley, but if you’re hoping to camp at the coast over the weekend, this could be the spot for you. On Wednesday, there were still 29 tent sites available. Humbug Mountain State Park is located between Port Orford and Gold Beach on the Southern Oregon coast.