Christmas Ships not parading due to trees, debris in water

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Aw, chestnuts! There will be no Christmas Ships on the Willamette River Tuesday night.

According to the Willamette Fleet, the ships will not be parading because there are too many logs, trees and debris in the river. Instead, the boats will be at the public dock near Riverplace until 8:30 p.m.

Unfortunately, this was the final scheduled night for the Christmas Ships. However, we’re told the Columbia Fleet will be parading as planned.

The Christmas Ships news comes after days of heavy, continuous rainfall that led to downed trees in the metro area. The wintry mix of heavy rain and snow even caused the Big Pipe combined sewer system in Portland to reach capacity and overflow into the Willamette River at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

It was the fifth overflow into the river in 2021 and lasted about four hours.

