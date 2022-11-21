PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For people who like to put up their Christmas trees before Thanksgiving, good news. You can now obtain your permits to cut down Christmas trees in nearby national forests.

Mt. Hood National Forest and Willamette National Forest in Oregon, along with Gifford Pinchot National Forest in Southwest Washington all announced their permits became available on Wednesday and Thursday.

Permits allow the holder to cut one tree in designated areas. They cost $5 each, plus an additional $2.50 when purchased online. Permits can be purchased at Recreation.gov.

They can also be purchased in person. The websites for the Willamette National Forest, Mt. Hood National Forest and Gifford-Pinchot National Forest include lists of vendors.

Each household can purchase a maximum of five permits.

Households with a student in the fourth grade can obtain an Every Kid Outdoors pass to get a free Christmas tree permit. To get an Every Kid Outdoors pass, visit a U.S. Forest Service office or visit Recreation.gov and enter the student’s voucher or pass number when prompted.

Visitors with tree permits are required to print the permit and display it on the dash of their vehicle. Each permit is issued a unique number for verification purposes.

Cutting Christmas trees in some parts of national forests is prohibited and tree hunters are encouraged to check maps before they go. They should stay out of any closed areas.

In the Mt. Hood National Forest, tree cutting is not allowed along highways 26, 35, 216 and 224, in designated wilderness, in the Bull Run Watershed and The Dalles Watershed, and in any other areas closed to public entry.

Cut trees can be up to 15 feet tall.

Mt. Hood National Forest said noble fir, Pacific silver or Douglas fir trees all make great Christmas tree options.

The U.S. Forest Service created a video in 2016 explaining what people need to know for a successful tree-cutting experience. It also created a list of frequently asked questions about cutting down Christmas trees.

The Mt. Hood National Forest’s website says Christmas tree permits will be issued through the month of December.