Christmas tree recycling for Boy Scouts’ fundraising

Tree drop off and pickup services available for a fee in outer east Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wondering what to do with that Christmas tree that’s already starting to turn brown in the new year?

Local Boy Scout Troop 606 is offering to recycle the trees, for a fee. The event is happening this weekend and the following weekend, through January 12, at the Parkrose Community United Church of Christ 12505 Ne Halsey St. in outer East Portland.

Boy Scouts place a tree to be recycled in a truck January 3, 2020 (KOIN/Danny Peterson).

It doubles as a fundraising effort for the troop, said Assistant Scout Master Terry Carroll.

“It’s the biggest fundraiser we have for the year and what it does is it helps pay for camp outs and things for scouts throughout the year so they don’t have to pay for individual camp outs as they come up,” Carroll said. “It just goes into a group fund. It also helps out scouts that they can’t afford certain activities,” he added.

For just $5 participants can drop off their old tree at the church or they can have the troop arrange to pick up the tree at their home for $10.

To inquire about pickups or other information, call 503 839 4255 or email Susan Lampe at sueml@msn.com.

Below are the remaining scheduled times where tree collection takes place:

Saturday, January 4, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, January 5, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, January 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday January 12, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A tree recycling service results in fundraising for local Boy Scouts Troop 606 January 3, 2020 (KOIN/Danny Peterson).

The troop can only accept natural, non-flocked trees (no fake snow or plastic).

Walsh Trucking donates the use of a large truck for the trees and McFarlane’s Bark recycles the trees for free.

In a previous year, the troop raised so much money they were able to take scouts to an indoor skydiving activity, Boy Scout Damien Warner said.

Last year, about 250-300 trees were recycled, Assistant Scout Master Steve Warner said.

The troop has been in the Parkrose area for over 50 years and the Christmas tree recycling service they put on has been occurring for at least 20 years, organizer Susan Lampe said.