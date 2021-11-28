Cities light menorahs on first night of Hanukkah

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sundown Sunday marked the start of Hanukkah and Vancouver, Hillsboro and Portland all honored the event by lighting menorahs.

In Vancouver, the celebrations took place at Esther Short Park where the Chabad Jewish Center of Clark County held its “Fire on Ice” event.

In Hillsboro, a large public menorah was lit at Jerry Willey Plaza on Northeast Orenco Station Loop.

In Portland, the Chabad of Oregon lit the public menorah. The 2021 event moved down the road from Director Park to Pioneer Courthouse Square.

The next lightings will happen at 5:30 each night through Dec. 5. Everyone is invited to join the celebrations.