City council declares Beaverton a ‘sanctuary’ for Afghan refugees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Beaverton City Council unanimously approved a resolution to declare the city a sanctuary for Afghanistan refugees.

The resolution was passed during the city council’s meeting on Tuesday. It declares refugees of the war in Afghanistan have a home in Beaverton, which “stands ready to support the resettlement of Afghan refugees who hold a Special Immigrant Visa.”

According to the city, Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty introduced the resolution after the recent events in Afghanistan brought on by the withdrawal of United States troops — which have only escalated since the council took a vote.

“The situation in Afghanistan is personal for me because my husband served with an Afghan interpreter who is currently in danger,” Mayor Beaty said. “I’m grateful to the Council for joining me in this resolution. We will be called to action when refugees start arriving, and I look forward to working together on policy and funding mechanisms that will help us roll out the welcome mat.”

A press release says the resolution conveys special concern for interpreters and other Afghans who supported American and allied troops and who are now targeted by the Taliban.

The resolution can be read in full here.