PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton burger lovers received some bad news on Tuesday involving a popular fast food chain.

City leaders announced that they have denied In-N-Out’s application to build a new restaurant within city limits.

KOIN 6 News has learned that the decision to block the building of In-N-Out on Beaverton Hillsdale Highway near SW 107th is due to traffic.

However, Beaverton leaders have suggested building an In-N-Out location at Washington Square instead.