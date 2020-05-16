Clackamas County company donates face shields

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Clackamas County-based company is making face shields to donate to nonprofit organizations and provide them at cost to frontline workers.

Lori Olund, president of Miles Fiberglass and Composites, said the company has donated 15 face shields to Parrott Creek, which has a long-term residential treatment program for adolescent boys, located just south of Oregon City. Another 10 shields went to the Children’s Center, which helps Clackamas County law enforcement investigate abuse cases.

Miles Fiberglass provided the masks to Clackamas Water Environment Services at cost, saving the county agency money for other vital services. The company provided 75 face shields to WES for $221.25, a cost of $2.95 each.

“The material cost is the only thing we wanted WES to cover,” Olund said. “We figured our labor was covered by the Payroll Protection Program grant.”

Olund developed the idea for the shields after her company received the federal PPP loan with the goal to keep her employees working while also meeting a need that she observed in the community. She said that service to the community has long been part of the DNA of Miles Fiberglass, which has sponsored scholarships at Clackamas Community College, also donating funds regularly to the Children’s Center and Parrott Creek.

WES staff has altered the way they perform their duties by practicing social distancing and other safety guidelines while also using personal protective equipment (PPE). Face shields had been difficult for WES to find, and Olund said many organization are forced to place large orders to receive any with several weeks’ delay.

“We wanted to do something to help with the need for PPE and we felt the face shields were the quickest and easiest items to make with little equipment needed,” Olund said. “WES is essential to keeping our county running, and it feels good to provide extra protection to help keep them safe.”

WES continues to provide wastewater treatment and other services during the COVID-19 pandemic, with essential staff members on the job to ensure these services remain uninterrupted for more than 190,000 customers in northern Clackamas County, including Oregon City, Gladstone, West Linn, Happy Valley and Milwaukie.

“We appreciate Miles Fiberglass providing these lightweight face shields, which are comfortable and can be worn with a hard hat,” said WES Operations Manager Greg Eyerly. “These shields will help us stay healthy and on the job, so we can keep working to protect public health and the environment.”

Email Lolund@milesfiberglass.com or call 503-775-7755 if you’d like to order face shields; no minimum order size required.

Clackamas County is accepting donations of surplus PPE (including new masks, gowns and gloves) to be added to the county’s cache for COVID-19 preparedness.

For questions about how to donate, call 503-650-3312 or email eoclogistics@clackamas.us.

