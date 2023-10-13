PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died and a child and an 81-year-old woman were injured during a hit-and-run and crash incident in Clackamas County, authorities said.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a hit-and-run report Thursday morning where it was originally reported that a child had been hit on the sidewalk.

Upon arriving, authorities said they discovered that a child was waiting for the school bus and had been pulled back from the path of a vehicle, but the child’s feet were run over. The child’s injuries were treated at the scene.

Just a few moments later, deputies said they learned of a crash nearby and upon rushing over found that one of the involved cars, a Kia Spectra, matched the description of the car from the hit-and-run.

The Kia’s driver, Ilya Ilech Bosovik, 24, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The other car’s driver, Carol Marie Day Bordeaux, 81, was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, but officials said that they believe Bosovik may have been under the influence of intoxicants at the time.