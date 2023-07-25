Kristina Copeland, 32, was declared dead at the scene.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 32-year-old woman died in a two-car crash on Highway 211 on Sunday morning, Oregon State Police announced.

Police responded to the crash around 10:45 a.m. near Milepost 25 in Clackamas County. According to OSP, Kristina Copeland was operating a green 1992 Toyota Camry when she crossed the center line for an unknown reason and struck a blue 2004 Jeep Liberty, which was driven by Michelle Thornberg, 48.

Copeland was declared dead at the scene. Thornberg, as well as a girl passenger, were taken to OHSU for treatment, police said.

The highway was impacted for approximately four hours during the on-scene investigation.