1 dies on Clackamas River at Barton Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died on the Clackamas River on Friday, deputies said.

Authorities responded to a river rescue at 4 p.m. at Barton Park. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said three females were “in distress.”

A good Samaritan who called 911 helped pull at least one of them out of the water and another was also rescued, but the third died at the scene. One of the three was taken to a hospital.

Deputies are investigating. No other details have been released.