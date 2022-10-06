PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were injured after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in Clackamas, according to officials.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, Clackamas Fire District No. 1 responded to reports of a car crashing into a Wing Stop on SE Sunnyside Road. Images show the SUV almost fully inside the building, surrounded by shattered glass all over the floor.

A car crashed into a Wing Stop in Clackamas, Oregon on Thursday, October 6, 2022. (Courtesy: Clackamas County Fire #1)

As a result of the crash, one person was treated at the scene for their injuries while another was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO says the 62-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, was not hurt in the crash but remained at the restaurant and cooperated with investigators.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.