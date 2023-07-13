Rickoshay Kerr, 34, who broke into the house, was also found dead, officials said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 12-year-old boy and 34-year-old Hillsboro man are dead after a suspected murder-suicide in Damascus on Wednesday night, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s office announced.

Authorities say the suspect rammed through a closed gate to the property and entered the home by crashing his car into the garage.

Deputies responded to a residence on SE Delia St. around 6 p.m. after receiving a report of a man, identified as Rickoshay Kerr, who violated their restraining order. Neighbors called 911 after seeing Kerr in the area with a gun, authorities said.

When deputies approached the property on foot, a vehicle sped past them towards the residence, officials said. One deputy shot out two tires, but the car continued to drive past patrol cars.

Due to the long driveway, authorities were not able to stop the driver of the car from going inside the home, according to CCSO. Officials say the driver was a concerned family member.

When they got inside the house, authorities discovered the bodies of the Kerr and a 12-year-old boy, both with gunshot wounds, CCSO said. Nobody else was home at the time of the incident.

Life-saving efforts from deputies were unsuccessful, according to authorities. Two dogs inside the home were also shot and killed.

The Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit and the Clackamas County Interagency Major Crimes Team, along with the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate the incident. Anyone in need, or who knows someone in need of support related to family violence can reach out to A Safe Place Family Justice Center of Clackamas County at 503-655-8600 or the Clackamas Women’s Services 24-Hour Crisis Line at 503-654-2288.