2-alarm fire extinguished at Oregon City recycling center

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled down a 2-alarm blaze at the Metro South Transfer Station in Oregon City, Clackamas Fire tweeted.
The blaze burned at 2001 Washington Street on Monday afternoon. Fire crews arrived at the scene around 12:20 and beat the flames down within an hour.
Around 35 customers and employees were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Ken Ray, a Metro spokesperson, said the building is reopening today.
