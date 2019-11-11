2-alarm fire extinguished at Oregon City recycling center

Motorists urged to avoid the area

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled down a 2-alarm blaze at the Metro South Transfer Station in Oregon City, Clackamas Fire tweeted.

The blaze burned at 2001 Washington Street on Monday afternoon. Fire crews arrived at the scene around 12:20 and beat the flames down within an hour.

The interior of a recycling center after a fire was put out. November 11, 2019 (Courtesy Clackamas Fire)

Around 35 customers and employees were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Ken Ray, a Metro spokesperson, said the building is reopening today.