2 dead, 1 injured in head-on Highway 211 crash

Clackamas County

Both drivers died at the scene

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2 drivers involved in a head-on crash on Highway 211 were both pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday evening.

Oregon State Police responded to the scene near South Macksburg Road just before 5:30 p.m. Robert Nolz, 64, was driving south on Highway 211 when he crossed into the northbound lane for an unknown reason. He struck an oncoming Chevy Tahoe operated by 79-year-old Nancy Sowers.

Neither driver survived the crash.

Nancy Slocum, a passenger of the Chevy, was sent to OHSU with serious injuries.

