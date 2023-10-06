PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating after a woman and man died in a shooting at an RV park in Welches.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the reported domestic disturbance at the Mount Hood Village RV Resort on Hwy 26 just before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, they found a man dead outside of a trailer and found an injured woman inside the trailer, with both having apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The woman was taken to a Portland area hospital via Life Flight Network after deputies tried to use lifesaving efforts. But she later died, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a third man who was at the scene was identified and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, but are also asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details were immediately released.