2 displaced after early morning house fire

No injuries were reported

A house fire displaced two people in Clackamas County on April 30, 2021. (Clackamas County Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are displaced after a fire swept through their home on Friday morning.

Clackamas Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire on Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard shortly after 5:30 a.m. Once they arrived, firefighters discovered an exterior fire had spread to the attic and a second-floor bedroom. Heavy black smoke coming from the home was visible.

Crews immediately went to work attacking the blaze. They had it under control within 15 minutes.

Although two residents are now displaced due to the fire, no injuries were reported. Officials say the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

