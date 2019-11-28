2 displaced in Clackamas mobile home fire, pets missing

The fire broke out in a home at Oak Acres Mobile Home Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mobile home fire left 2 people without a place to live Wednesday night in Clackamas.

Firefighters arrived at Oak Acres Mobile Home Park on SE Highway 212 just before 6:30 p.m.

A crowd had gathered outside and witnesses told officials a person was still inside of the home. Firefighters entered the building but found that both people inside of the home when the fire started had escaped safely.

The fire caused significant damage, displacing both residents. Two pets were missing.

Clackamas Fire District #1 said that if a fire happens inside of a building, people need to get out and stay out.