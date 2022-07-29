PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are investigating two suspicious deaths after a man and woman were reportedly found dead in an Oregon City apartment.

Oregon City Police Department said officers were dispatched to a welfare check at Tuscany Villa Apartments on Holmes Lane on Thursday. Once they arrived, offices say they found a 42-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man dead inside.

Both deaths have been ruled “suspicious” and the investigation remains ongoing, OCPD said.

OCPD said they will not release additional details at this time, but noted no information suggests a risk to the public.