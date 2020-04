No word yet on what caused the fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were rushed to the hospital following a fire in Oregon City, say fire officials.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, Clackamas fire posted pictures of the damage to social media. They say the fire was on the second floor of a duplex. When they arrived, one person was trying to put out the blaze with a hose.

Crews have a second floor fire extinguished at a duplex in Oregon City. The first arriving battalion chief found smoke showing and the occupant trying to extinguish fire with a hose. Two people were transported to an area hospital to be evaluated. Investigators are on scene now. pic.twitter.com/RN7rJUbaF3 — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) April 29, 2020

The condition of the two victims has not been released at this time. No word yet on what caused the blaze.

KOIN 6 News will continue following this story.