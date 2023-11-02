PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two teenagers are in custody after an anonymous bomb threat evacuated two schools in Clackamas County on Thursday morning, officials say.

Authorities say Clackamas High School and Rock Creek Middle School closed around 9 a.m. after hearing of an “anonymous social media post referencing a bomb threat to Clackamas High School.”

However, deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office found that the threat wasn’t credible and both schools reopened by 10:30 a.m.

“Investigators were able to identify the source of the threat and determine it came from two students from another area high school,” CCSO said in a press release.

During the school’s evacuation, parents received an email that said, in part, “We are working with law enforcement to determine the credibility of the threat and to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Please do not come to either school at this time to allow our law enforcement officers and campus security team to do their work. We will continue to update you as more details become available.”

Both teens were arrested for disorderly conduct and first-degree harassment. Officials say there is “no outstanding threat” to Clackamas High School.

Deputies ask anyone with information to contact their tip line via 503-723-4949 or through an online email form.

