PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A couple Clackamas County residents are big lottery winners after the drawing on May 18.

A Wilsonville woman said her late mother helped her win the $5.6 million Megabucks jackpot.

Kathleen Whitney was making invitations for her mother’s celebration of life when she remembered she had a lottery ticket. After scanning her ticket with the Lottery’s app, Whitney said “Hollywood lights and balloons” started to appear on her phone screen.

When she told her husband she won $5,600, he quickly corrected her and exclaimed “No. You won $5.6 million!”

“I can’t help but think that my mom was part of us winning,” said Whitney.

Whitney plans to use her one-time lump sum of $1,904,000.24 on home remodeling, paying off a few bills and travel.

Meanwhile, Larry Meisel of Milwaukie won the Win for Life top prize of $1,000 a week for life.

After playing the same numbers for the past five years, Meisel swapped out one number before this drawing — his age. With Meisel recently turning 73, he played 11-28-47-73.

When given the choice between a once-a-year $52,000 prize or $1,000 a week for life, Meisel settled for the weekly payments.