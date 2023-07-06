Clackamas County authorities say they recovered more than $29,000 in stolen merchandise last month. (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A retail theft mission conducted last month by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the recovery of more than $29,000 in stolen merchandise, officials said.

The mission was conducted on June 22 and focused on the area of SE 82nd Ave. and SE Johnson Creek Blvd.

In one of the reported thefts at a Burlington retail store, deputies say that four individuals believed to be involved in large-scale retail crime were located. Three of them were convicted and identified, while a fourth fled from the scene.

The three individuals contacted by CCSO were Elias Aguilera-Salgado, Rosa Valencia-Torres and Jesus Sanchez-Torres. Aguilera-Salgado and Valencia-Torres were taken into custody and lodged at the Clackamas County Jail, while Sanchez-Torres was released at the scene pending additional investigation, officials said.

Elias Aguilera-Salgado and Rosa Valencia-Torres were arrested after being connected to a large-scale retail theft operation, authorities said. (CCSO)

A vehicle associated with the group was found by investigators, CCSO said. After a search warrant was obtained, authorities said they found several large garbage bags of merchandise that were stolen from multiple retailers in the Portland metro area. Officials say that the majority of merchandise was designer clothing plus pursues and fragrances

Several thousand dollars of merchandise was returned to Burlington, and the total amount of stolen merchandise recovered during the search warrant exceeded $29,000, officials said. Additional items believed to be used to defeat and remove retailer security measures were also found in the car.

“The amount of stolen merchandise recovered from just one vehicle illustrates the impact organized retail theft can have on area merchants. Investigators believe these individuals targeted businesses throughout the Portland/Vancouver area and the investigation is continuing,” CCSO said in a press release.

CCSO believes there are additional victims and is asking people who believe their business was impacted by the large-scale theft operation on or before June 22 to contact their tip line at 503-723-4949 or online.