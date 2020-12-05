3-alarm blaze erupts at old Blue Heron paper mill

A 3-alarm fire erupted at the old Blue Heron paper mill in Oregon City, December 5, 2020 (Clackamas Fire District)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 3-alarm fire at the old Blue Heron paper mill in Oregon City spewed thick black smoke into the air Saturday afternoon, Clackamas Fire tweeted.

The heavy fire forced firefighters to battle the blaze in a defensive mode, that is, from the outside of the building. Aerial ladders and additional fire hydrants are being used in the battle.

No injuries have been reported and it’s unclear how the fire started.

In 2017, the Clackamas Fire District used the defunct paper mill as a training ground for fire fighters.

In June 2019, the confederated tribes of Grand Ronde entered into an agreement to buy the old Blue Heron paper mill in Oregon City and finalized the deal about two months later.

The site is important to the tribe. The Willamette Falls area was seeded to the tribe by the government in the 1850s until the tribe was terminated in the 1950s. The tribe was restored in 1983 and they worked to purchase this land for years.

Grand Ronde purchases the Blue Heron paper mill as of Aug. 16, 2019.

The 23-acre Blue Heron paper mill site closed in 2011. The tribe also owns Spirit Mountain Casino but told KOIN 6 News there are no plans for a casino at the old paper mill site in Oregon City.

But the Grand Ronde do have a future vision for the land.

They said in September 2019 they were working with Metro and Oregon City on plans for a riverwalk and pedestrian plaza with views of the falls. There were also efforts underway to repair and reopen the Willamette Falls Locks.