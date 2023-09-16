The Clackamas Fire District responded to a 3-alarm commercial fire on 8855 SE Otty Rd., on Saturday morning. (Courtesy Clackamas Fire)

Clackamas officials say asbestos was previously found in the building’s materials

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents within one-quarter mile of a 3-alarm commercial fire in Happy Valley have been asked to shelter in place.

The Clackamas Fire District responded to the fire at Miles Fiberglass on 8855 SE Otty Rd., around 3:42 a.m. on Saturday morning. Firefighters upgraded the blaze to a two-alarm fire a few minutes before 4 a.m., and then to a 3-alarm fire just after 4 a.m. due to a potential wall collapse.

Both CFD and Portland Fire & Rescue are working to battle the fire from outside of the building.

According to Clackamas officials, the building is owned by the county.

“The county has a contract in place to demolish the building and anticipated beginning that work over the next several weeks,” authorities said. “Recent testing found the presence of asbestos in the building’s materials, and the contract was being adjusted for the proper disposal of those materials.”

Clackamas Fire has asked residents to stay inside for their own safety. The agency has also warned I-205 drivers of the smoky conditions caused by the fire.

The Springwater Corridor biking trail and the TriMet line from the Fuller Road Station to the Clackamas Town Center will be closed until officials say otherwise.

According to CFD, there have been no reported injuries.