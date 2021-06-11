3 displaced after early morning house fire in Milwaukie

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people are displaced after a fire blew through their home in Milwaukie early Friday morning.

Sometime around 5 a.m., Clackamas County Fire crews responded to the 16000 block of Southeast Blanton Street. When they arrived at the home, they saw heavy flames and large smoke clouds billowing from the structure. Officials say the flames first sparked on the home’s lower deck, spread to the upper deck and eventually into the home.

The firefighters immediately went to work and had the blaze extinguished within half an hour.

Crews extinguished an early morning house fire on Blanton St. in Milwaukie. First arriving firefighters found heavy fire and quickly went to work to extinguish. The building was searched to make sure everyone was out. No injuries have been reported, 3 people have been displaced. pic.twitter.com/f2VeUnXBqF — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) June 11, 2021

Thankfully, the homeowner had awoken to the smell of smoke and already ensured each resident evacuated safely before the firefighters arrived. Although the three of them are now displaced, no one was injured.

The cause is still unknown at this time.