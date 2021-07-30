3 displaced, firefighter hurt after ClackCo house fire

A firefighter was hurt and three people are displaced after an early morning house fire in Clackamas County. (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A firefighter was hurt and three people were displaced after an early morning house fire in Clackamas County.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Southeast Roots Road. Before fires crews even arrived, heavy smoke billowing from the home was visible from a distance. By the time they got to the scene, the home was fully involved in flames and had spread to a nearby shed.

Crews immediately started battling the blaze, ultimately extinguishing it before it spread to any other structures or homes.

Thankfully, all the residents of the house escaped without any injuries. However, one firefighter did suffer a minor injury.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but an investigation is underway.