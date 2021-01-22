3 people displaced after house fire in Clackamas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people are displaced after a home caught fire in Clackamas early Friday morning.

Crews were called out to a possible residential fire on Banner Court in Clackamas at 3:41 a.m. According to Clackamas Fire District #1, several people reported they had heard an explosion and could see fire showing from the house.

While firefighters were en route, they learned that an elderly man had not made it out and was unaccounted for. Upon arrival, crews immediately went to search for the man, who was quickly found outside the residence and did not need help.

Firefighters then went to work on extinguishing the fire and were able to confine the flames to the exterior of the home. However, three residents are now displaced due to interior smoke damage.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Investigators are working to determine the cause.

This is a developing story.