Those businesses must demonstrate a loss of revenue due to COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County announced millions in funding available to small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, March 14, the county’s business and community services department issued a notice of the funding opportunity from qualified agencies and organizations that can provide many grants and technical assistance to small businesses. Those businesses must demonstrate a loss of revenue due to COVID-19.

The Clackamas County Board of County Commissioners dedicated American Rescue Plan Act funding to support the local business community.

“Approximately $3 million of those funds are reserved to support the small business community through a combination of grants and technical assistance,” said the county in an announcement.

Applicants interested in being considered for funding are encouraged to apply electronically by 10 a.m. on March 28. More information, including how to apply, is available here.

Clackamas County said the notice of award will be immediate upon review of applications and negotiations. Applicants receiving funding will be required to enter into formal agreements with the county.