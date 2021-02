A generator in Gladstone used during the snow storm inside. (Gladstone Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people died in Clackamas County over the weekend of carbon-monoxide poisoning.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deaths, urging people not to use alternate heating sources — including BBQs, campstoves or cooktops inside their homes.

They also said generators can create toxic gas inside.

Carbon monoxide is a silent killer. Be sure to have a working carbon monoxide detector while waiting for power to be restored.