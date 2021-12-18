5 arrested in child predator sting operation

Clackamas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Law enforcement agencies from Clackamas County, Oregon and the FBI worked together to catch sexual predators targeting children online.

Five men were arrested following a sting operation where officers posed as minors online. Police said the men solicited the undercover officers for sexual acts.

Trevor Lariza, Deven Simmons, Mario Tomaino, Noel Moehnke and Angel Diaz-Rios were arrested and charged with luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories