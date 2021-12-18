5 arrested in child predator sting operation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Law enforcement agencies from Clackamas County, Oregon and the FBI worked together to catch sexual predators targeting children online.

Five men were arrested following a sting operation where officers posed as minors online. Police said the men solicited the undercover officers for sexual acts.

Trevor Lariza, Deven Simmons, Mario Tomaino, Noel Moehnke and Angel Diaz-Rios were arrested and charged with luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree.