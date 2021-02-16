6 suffer carbon monoxide poisoning after running generator inside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people reportedly suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a Gladstone residence on Tuesday morning.

According to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, six adults appear to have been poisoned by carbon monoxide due to a generator inside the house they were in. Four people were sent to the hospital via ambulance while two others were treated at the scene. CCSO says Gladstone Fire crews are helping those affected.

Crews advise when using generators, keep them outside of the home in a well-ventilated area and have a working carbon monoxide alarm.

This is a developing story.