76-year-old Estacada woman reported missing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a 76-year-old Estacada woman.

Carol Ann Hoy was last seen walking away from her home on Jannsen Road in Estacada between 9 and 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Hoy reportedly suffers from cognitive issues and needs daily medication. She’s described as being a white woman at about 5-feet, 2 inches; weighs approximately 132 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. A clothing description was not immediately available, but CCSO said she’s known to carry a pink purse.

CCSO said Hoy may be heading toward Sandy or a hospital after she said she was concerned about the tightness of a ring on her finger.

Hoy may be in the area of Eagle Fern Road, Wildcat Mountain or Southeast Howlett Road. She’s also known to walk on George Road in the Estacada area.

Those who may have seen her are asked to reach out to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office using the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or send tips online or text 503-723-4949 and reference CCSO case # 21-022708.