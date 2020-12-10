Abandoned home catches fire in Oregon City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An abandoned and boarded up home in Oregon City caught fire overnight.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, fire crews were called out to a possible residential fire at 421 Molalla Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a one-and-a-half story home with heavy fire involvement and flames burning through the roof. Firefighters battled the blaze from the outside, eventually suppressing it enough for crews to venture inside to fully extinguish the flames and search the building.

The fire was ultimately extinguished and no injuries were reported. Fire investigators will return to the scene on Thursday to further assess what caused the inferno.