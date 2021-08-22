After seeing news story, observant viewer spots stolen van

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A van stolen from an Oregon City Brewery was located after someone in the Portland area saw the story on the news and recognized the missing vehicle.

A news viewer spotted the stolen Coin Toss Brewing van in a parking lot in a business park near Portland International Airport. Coin Toss Brewing said the van sustained only minor damage.

The company uses the van for deliveries.

The brewery’s founder told KOIN 6 News he woke up Sunday morning to a voicemail with a tip from a helpful viewer.

“‘Your van is parked in the parking lot across the street from my businesses,’” Tim Hohl, owner of the brewery said as he recounted the voicemail. “Thank you to the power of the media for helping us bring ‘Tossie’ home.”

While the van is back, it’s only the latest in a string of crimes against the business. Coin Toss Brewing said in the past month, someone smashed the glass door of the brewery and stole the top of an outdoor seating tent.