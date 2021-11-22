Alleged stabber may face bias crimes in ClackCo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking two men with a pair of scissors around 6:45 p.m. Friday at the Green Line MAX platform on Southeast Sunnyside Road, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect, 44-year-old Joseph Haddenham, allegedly confronted two Micronesian men, ages 24 and 25, when they got off of the MAX train and tried to stab them with scissors.

One victim said they used their backpack to defend themselves, but both of their faces were cut and one of the men was also cut on his arm. They were checked out by medical personnel at the scene but declined more treatment.

On the scene, deputies said they found an intoxicated male, later identified as Haddenham, being restrained by several people. A TriMet operator told KOIN 6 News they intervened and got the scissors away from Haddenham and tied him up with a phone charger until police arrived.

According to officers, Haddenham said things that led them to believe the attack might have been racially motivated.

“The suspect stated to me the situation was about race, telling me something about a Black person,” the deputy who responded to the incident said. However, court documents said that Haddenham refused to answer any follow-up questions.

Haddenham was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained during the incident and was booked into Clackamas County Jail.

Haddenham was in court Monday afternoon and charged with menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

Law enforcement also recommended two charges for bias crime but in court on Monday, prosecutors said both victims have a difficulty with English and they are investigating those more serious charges.

Haddenham’s bail was set at $75,000 as he already faces a pending case from Multnomah County. According to documents, he was harassing three women and spit in a Portland Police officer’s face.