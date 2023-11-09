Emily Rose Taylor, 19, died at the scene while 30-year-old Jacob Allen Cutts of Estacada was taken to a local hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A teenage woman who was killed and a man who was wounded in a shooting on Highway 211 outside Estacada on Monday have been identified, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Emily Rose Taylor, 19, died at the scene while 30-year-old Jacob Allen Cutts of Estacada was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a bullet wound to his hand. KOIN 6 News confirmed the identity of Rose on Tuesday.

The shooting was first reported around 10:50 p.m. on Monday, authorities said. Taylor and Cutts were in a Jeep Cherokee while the suspects were believed to be in a Toyota, either a Corolla or Camry.

Investigators said both cars were headed in the same direction when the Toyota opened fire near South Poplar Road. The suspects fled the scene before they could be identified by police, and an investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe has been created for Taylor’s funeral costs.

Emily Taylor and her mother in an undated photo provided November 7, 2023 (Taylor family)

The case, No. 23-23080, remains active and open. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, either by email or by phone, 503-723.4949.