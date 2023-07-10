PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Milwaukie police officer was injured and several cars were damaged after authorities got into a car chase with an armed robbery suspect, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 6 p.m., deputies responded to the report of someone stealing a 2008 white Ford Ranger from a car dealership in the 14000 block of SE McLoughlin Blvd. in unscripted Clackamas County, authorities said. The truck had damage to the front and rear after hitting multiple other cars in the lot, according to CCSO.

The suspect vehicle was located around 6:20 p.m. and authorities were able to stop the truck after deploying spike strips and forcing the vehicle to turn abruptly and lose control of the car, officials said.

The robbery suspect was arrested at the scene. But during the pursuit, authorities said that an officer was hit by a CCSO vehicle. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash investigation will be led by Oregon State Police.