PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon City police say they are searching for a man who committed an armed robbery at a bank on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the man robbed OnPoint Community Credit Union located at 19753 Highway 213 just after 1 p.m.

“After committing the robbery, the suspect fled the location on foot. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. No employees were physically injured during the robbery,” police said.

The man is described as a white man, 50-60 years old that is between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10. He has a gray mustache and was wearing a gray hoodie, blue sweatpants and a black beanie, according to police. He is also considered armed and dangerous.

Police say that if “anyone recognizes the suspect, saw the suspect before or after the robbery, or has any information about the robbery, please call the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-905-3505 and reference OCPD case number 23-024846.”