PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another Oregon county has announced it’s enacting a burning ban ahead of summer.

The Clackamas Fire District said backyard burning will not be allowed in part of Clackamas County starting Thursday. Those areas banned from backyard burning include Milwaukie and Oregon City.

Residents are prohibited from burning yard debris, trimmings and clippings until the fall season.

A map of the areas impacted by the burn ban can be found here.

Anyone needing to report illegal burning is asked to file a complaint with DEQ on its website here.