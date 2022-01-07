Beavercreek house fire leaves 5 displaced

A house fire in Beavercreek just before 10 a.m. Friday has left five people displaced, according to Clackamas Fire District. Crews are investigating what started the fire. (Clackamas Fire District #1)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A house fire on Dianne Drive in Beavercreek just before 10 a.m. Friday has left five people displaced, according to Clackamas Fire District #1.

The fire started outside then quickly spread inside the house and into the attic, officials said.

On the scene, crews found flames and heavy smoke coming from the house.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, however, five people are displaced.

Crews are investigating what started the fire.

Sandy Fire, Canby Fire, Molalla Fire and Colton Fire all assisted.

During cold weather, Clackamas Fire is reminding community members to make sure outdoor generators are at least five feet away from doors, windows and vent openings and to keep exhaust fumes pointed away from the house.