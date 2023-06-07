PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Clackamas County commissioners are debating whether voters are willing to re-criminalize hard drugs in an effort to overturn Measure 110, less than three years after Oregon voters approved it statewide.

The commissioners are exploring the possibility of putting their own measure on the ballot to reverse Measure 110, which de-criminalized hard drugs including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and meth in order to funnel money into treatment and recovery programs.

However, commissioners say trying to get their measure on the November ballot may be a stretch, with Commissioner Martha Schrader questioning if a ballot measure is necessary.

“What I’m questioning is, is this the best process to get what we want? Do we really want to go through the voters?” Commissioner Schrader asked during Wednesday’s city council meeting. “We know voters are having buyer’s remorse. Why use the money when we could use it for behavioral health resource networks?”

Other commissioners are weighing the option of getting Oregon Governor Tina Kotek to call a special legislative session or putting their measure on the May ballot after gauging interest from other Oregon counties.

Commissioner Ben West argued, “Local communities have to stand up for their neighborhoods, their schools, their parks, their law enforcement agencies because the legislature and the governor are M.I.A. And stop telling us and selling us a bill of lies. It isn’t working, it has failed. We must change course.”