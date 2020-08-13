CCSO: Body of missing man found 125 feet down ravine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway as deputies work to recover a body found in a ravine in Clackamas County.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said they are working to recover the body of a reported missing man. They say the body was found 125 feet down at the bottom of a ravine near Southeast Sunnybrook Boulevard and Southeast 97th Avenue.

On Wednesday evening, a woman called 911 to report her adult son missing. She told dispatch he was last seen on Tuesday near the Kaiser Sunnyside campus. Later on in the night, she called to tell dispatchers she and her family were going to search the ravine he was last seen near.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday, the family called once again — this time saying they found a body.

The scene and the victim’s body are currently being examined. The man’s name will be released once an autopsy is performed.

A family member told deputies that the man was beloved. They say they appreciate the outpouring of support from friends and family at this time.

The investigation is being led by the CCSO. Various crews are on the scene to assist, including the Clackamas County Fire Department, the Clackamas County Medical Examiner, the Crime Scene Investigation team and the Trauma Intervention Center of Portland and Vancouver.

Eastbound SE Sunnybrook Boulevard was closed from SE 97th Avenue to Southeast Sunnyside Road as investigators worked the scene. The area has since reopened to traffic.

This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.