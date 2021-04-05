Body found in Willamette River ID’d, investigation ongoing

Left: Samuel Lee Brooks, whose body was recovered from the Willamette River on March 26, 2021; Right: Photos of the recovery released by Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are still investigating after identifying a man whose body was recovered from the Willamette River in late March.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 40-year-old Samuel Lee Brooks was found late in the morning on Friday, March 26 in the river by a passing boater on a fishing-guide expedition and was recovered near 1900 Clackamette Drive in Oregon City.

Officials said Brooks’ body was recovered as he was floating face-down in about 2 to 3 feet of water near the riverbank. His body was partially clothed and covered in mud and aquatic plant growth, according to officials.

Brooks did not have a fixed address, but he “frequented the Milwaukie area,” according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

His official cause of death hasn’t been determined, and toxicology reports are pending. Officials did not release an estimated date of death. Anyone who had contact with Brooks before his death or has information relevant to the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line by phone at 503-723-4949 or use the online form here; tipsters are asked to reference CCSO Case #21-006164.